Eight labourers die of electrocution while working on road-construction project in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu

Jhunjhunu (Rajasthan):

At least eight labourers were electrocuted while working at a road construction site in Jhunjhunu district of Rajasthan on Monday, police said. The incident took place in Chhapoli village, under the Udaipurwati police station area.

How did the accident occur?

Regarding this tragic incident in Jhunjhunu district, the police said, "Road construction work was underway in Chhapoli village. During the construction, a machine used for mixing gravel came into contact with a high-tension power line passing overhead. As a result, the machine became electrified, and the laborers working at the site were struck by the current."

According to initial information, it was an 11,000-volt power line. Upon contact with the line, the machine became electrified, affecting the laborers working nearby. Several laborers were severely impacted by the incident.

Udaipurwati SHO Rampal said a gravel-mixing machine at the site came into contact with an overhead high-tension power line, causing electricity to pass through the equipment and electrocuting the workers nearby. "The machine came into contact with the high-tension line, causing electric current to pass through it. The labourers working there were electrocuted," he said.

Outrage among villagers following incident

The incident left the village in a state of grief and outrage. Villagers have initiated a protest in response to the event. A large crowd gathered at the scene, and there was palpable anger among the local residents. Following the incident, former minister Rajendra Gudha and former MLA Shubhkaran Chaudhary also arrived at the site.

The situation in the area is being closely monitored. Notably, a hit-and-run case had previously occurred in Jhunjhunu, Rajasthan, where a 'Thar' vehicle was involved in an accident that claimed the lives of three people, causing a major stir in the area.

CM expresses grief

Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma and former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot have expressed their deepest condolences over the deaths of the laborers due to electrocution in Jhunjhunu.

Regarding the incident, CM Bhajanlal said, "The news of the untimely death of workers due to electrocution in the incident at Jhunjhunu is deeply saddening. I have directed the concerned officials to ensure proper medical treatment for the injured, provide immediate and all possible assistance to the affected families, and conduct an investigation into the incident. I pray to God to grant a place at His feet to the departed souls, a speedy recovery to the injured, and the strength to the bereaved families to endure this immense grief. Om Shanti!"

8 killed, 15 injured as bus overturns near Kota

Earlier on October 17, eight people were killed and several others injured after a passenger bus fell off a bridge on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Rajasthan's Kota district. The bus was carrying a group of family members travelling from Bhopal to Khatu Shyam Ji temple to seek blessings when the accident occurred.

The accident took place near Karadia in the Simaliya police station area. According to initial reports, the bus fell into a drain from a height of around 15 feet. More than 25 people were reportedly travelling in the vehicle when the incident occurred. Rescue operations were launched, and the injured were taken to hospital for treatment.

Around 25 members of a family were travelling from Bhopal to seek blessings at the Khatu Shyam Ji temple when the accident occurred. Police officer Nand Singh confirmed the deaths of four passengers, while several injured people were taken to hospital for treatment.

(Report: Amit Sharma)

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