Shreyas Iyer weighs in on India's performance as NZ register dominant seven wicket win in Hamilton

New Zealand put forth a brilliant showing in the fifth and final T20I of the ongoing series against India. The two sides met at Seddon Park in Hamilton for the clash on November 1st, and the game saw India come in to bat first after losing the toss.

Thanks to good knocks by Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan, the Indian team posted a total of 191 runs in the first innings. Chasing the target, New Zealand made quick work of India, reaching it in 18 overs to win by seven wickets.

After the clash, India skipper Shreyas Iyer took centre stage and talked about the performance that his side put in the clash; he opened up on what could have gone differently for the Indian team in the clash.

“It was plausible honestly. We could have been better considering the start we got in the middle overs, the way Ishan and I, we created the momentum. And then from there on we lost back-to-back wickets. And then suddenly pressure on the new batsman. It wasn't an easy wicket to play on, especially when the ball was seaming and holding a bit. And also skidding through at times. You must have seen a couple of us- Tilak and me- get out in a similar fashion,” Iyer said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

Iyer opened up on how India wanted to experiment

Furthermore, Iyer talked about how winning the first three games and clinching the series gave the Men in Blue the freedom to experiment with their lineup and how they felt more at ease with the series already secured in the last two matches.

“Absolutely, I think the first three games, absolutely it gave us, it steadied the rhythm for us. And then coming in the last two games, I feel we were in this position where we wanted to experiment and also challenge ourselves a bit more. And today was the right opportunity. And obviously we didn't live up to it. But a great learning as I mentioned,” Iyer said.

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