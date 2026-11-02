SC disposes of pleas in Ram Temple donation theft case, says it has expressed 'no opinion on merits'

New Delhi:

The Supreme Court on Monday (November 2) disposed of petitions seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) investigation into allegations of theft of donations at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, clarifying that it had expressed no opinion on the merits of the case.

A Bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana took note of the Uttar Pradesh government's submission that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) has filed a chargesheet in the case, and disposed of petitions, saying the local court will proceed with the trial.

Appearing on behalf of the Uttar Pradesh government, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the Supreme Court that the SIT probe had found that donations at the temple were allegedly misappropriated during the counting process.

Mehta said some of the accused had allegedly invested the misappropriated money in properties, while others had deposited the funds in bank accounts.

'No opinion on merits'

The court directed the Judicial Magistrate to proceed in accordance with the law and granted the petitioners liberty to assist the Magistrate during the proceedings, as permitted under the law.

"Since there's an element of public interest involved, liberty is granted to the petitioners to assist the Magistrate as the law enables a victim of crime to assist the court," the order stated.

It further clarified that the Supreme Court had not expressed any opinion on the merits of the allegations.

"One of the petitions was disposed of with a direction to the Judicial Magistrate to proceed in accordance with law. Since there's an element of public interest involved, liberty was granted to petitioners to assist the Magistrate, as the law enables a victim of crime to assist the court. It is clarified that this court has not expressed anything on merits," the top court said.

On September 21, the court-appointed Special Investigation Team probing the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ram temple in Ayodhya informed the court that it will file its first chargesheet on or before September 25.

SC declines to entertain fresh plea on temple site

During the hearing, the CJI expressed surprise over a fresh petition seeking a review of the five-judge Bench's earlier decision concerning the Ram Janmabhoomi dispute.

The Solicitor General pointed out that the petition was seeking a review of the earlier judgment. Responding to the petitioner, the CJI said they could approach a civil court and file a suit.

The Supreme Court's order does not decide the allegations of donation theft. The matter will now proceed before the Judicial Magistrate in accordance with the law.

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