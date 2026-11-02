Cricket Australia name squads for white-ball series against England, Mahli Beardman set for ODI debut

In a major development, CA (Cricket Australia) came forward and named the squad for the upcoming white-ball series against England. The two arch-rivals will be taking on each other across three ODIs and three T20I matches. The ODIs will be held on November 13, 15, and 18, with the T20I matches slated to be held on November 21, 24, and 27.

Ahead of the game, CA took centre stage and announced the squad for the series. The likes of Mahli Beardman, Oliver Peake and all-rounders Jack Edwards and Liam Scott have been named in the ODI squad for the series.

On the other hand, Nikhil Chaudhary and Joel Davies join the T20I squad. Notably, all of Beardman, Peake, Edwards, Chaudhary, Scott and Davies made their international debut as Australia took on Pakistan, Bangladesh, Zimbabwe and South Africa.

Harper and Shaw will be the only two uncapped players in the squad and will look to make their respective debuts as well. It is worth noting that while the new faces join the Mitchell Marsh-led side, the trio of Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, and Mitchell Starc have been rested to the conclusion of the Test series against South Africa.

George Bailey opened up on the squad

The chair of the selection panel, George Bailey took centre stage and claimed that Beardman had been on their radar for a long time as the board is looking to make him into an all-format player for the side.

"Mahli Beardman's recent performances for Australia A were impressive and we are incredibly excited for his return to the national team across the ODI and T20 formats. Jake (Fraser-McGurk) and Mitch (Owen) return to the T20 side and we believe their ball-striking can be a point of difference in the shorter formats,” Bailey was quoted as saying by Cricket.com.au

Australia ODI squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Xavier Bartlett, Mahli Beardman, Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Jack Edwards, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Ollie Peake, Matthew Renshaw, Liam Scott, Adam Zampa.

Australia T20 squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Xavier Bartlett, Mahli Beardman, Nikhil Chaudhary, Tim David, Joel Davies, Jack Edwards, Nathan Ellis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Sam Harper, Spencer Johnson, Mitch Owen, Lachlan Shaw, Adam Zampa

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