Glenn Phillips breaks Phil Salt's elite record, wins Player of the Series award after India T20Is

New Zealand performed exceptionally well in the fifth and final T20I of the ongoing series against India. The teams met at Seddon Park in Hamilton for the clash on November 1st, and the Black Caps registered a seven-wicket victory in the clash as they chased down a target of 192 runs comfortably.

It is worth noting that, in chasing down the target, it was the performance of Tim Seifert and Glenn Phillips that helped New Zealand win the game. Seifert amassed 93 runs in 50 deliveries, with Phillips scoring 65 runs to his name in 38 deliveries.

With yet another exceptional showing in the fifth T20I, Phillips surpassed Phil Salt’s tally and became the player with the most runs by a player in a bilateral series. With five T20Is played, Phillips has scored 341* runs to his name, surpassing Salt’s tally by 10 runs.

Most runs in a bilateral series

341* G Phillips vs Ind 2026

331 P Salt vs WI 2023

316 Mohd Rizwan vs Eng 2022

297 Sahil Chouhan (Estonia) vs Cyprus 2024

290 M Chapman vs Pak 2023

Glenn Phillips won the POTS award for his performances

Putting in some brilliant showings throughout the five T20Is, Glenn Phillips won the Player of the Series award as well. He took centre stage and reflected on his performances throughout the series and how glad he was to have been put in some good showings.

“Yeah, as you say, the calm and the composure. It's a nice feeling. I guess when you go out there with a clear mind and just trying to play each ball on its merits. And I guess, as you say, go out there and try and be a bit more of the hunter and a little less of the prey. [On assessing India's bowling unit, the match-ups, and the decision to attack spin bowling] I think probably today understanding that spin was going to be the type of bowling that needed to be taken down,” Phillips said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

“Obviously we saw the Indian boys do it to us and they did it very effectively. And I think obviously when Chakaravarthy came back on, it was probably a make or break over,” he added.

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