Tim Seifert's masterclass propels NZ to a win in Hamilton, defeat India by seven wickets in fifth T20I

The Indian team took on New Zealand in the fifth and final T20I of the ongoing series. The teams met at Seddon Park in Hamilton for the clash on November 1st, and it was New Zealand who came out on top with a brilliant all-round performance from the Black Caps as they registered a seven-wicket victory.

The clash began with India coming in to bat first after losing the toss. The side opened its innings with Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson coming out to bat. While Abhishek departed on a score of one run, Samson scored four runs. After the early dismissals, the duo of Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan stabilised the innings for India.

Kishan amassed 61 runs to his name, with Iyer scoring 50 runs. Naman Dhir and Nitish Kumar Reddy scored 33 and 22 runs, respectively, as India posted a total of 191 runs in the first innings.

As for New Zealand, Adam Milne was the highest wicket-taker with four wickets to his name. Nathan Smith and Blair Tickner took two wickets each to their names as well.

Tim Siefert’s knock helped New Zealand register a dominant win

Chasing down the target, New Zealand lost a wicket early as Finn Allen departed on a score of two runs. After the early wicket, it was the performance of opener Tim Seifert that propelled New Zealand towards a win. Seifert batted throughout the innings and scored 93 runs to his name in just 50 deliveries.

Daryl Mitchell amassed 29 runs to his name with Glenn Phillips putting forth another incredible showing, going unbeaten on a score of 65 runs. New Zealand chased down the target in 18 overs and won the game by seven wickets.

As for India, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy, and Nitish Kumar Reddy were the wicket-takers for India, taking one wicket each to their names. With the loss for India, the T20I series comes to an end, and the Men in Blue take the five-game affair by a score of 3-2. Both sides will now shift their focus to the ODIs. The two sides take on each other in the first ODI on November 4th.

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