Dhaka Capitals coach Mahbub Ali Zaki dies after collapsing during BPL clash In a shocking moment, Dhaka Capitals assistant coach Mahbub Ali Zaki died after he collapsed to the ground shortly before the beginning of his side's BPL (Bangladesh Premier League) 2025-26 campaign.

New Delhi:

In a moment that left fans all across the globe in shock, Dhaka Capitals assistant coach Mahbub Ali Zaki died after he collapsed at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium during a Bangladesh Premier League match on Saturday. It is worth noting that he fell to the ground just minutes before the beginning of his team’s clash against Rajshahi Warriors in the BPL.

After Zaki fell to the ground, the team staff and medical personnel administered cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) before he was taken by ambulance to Al Haramain Hospital, where he was pronounced dead by the doctors.

The sudden incident left everyone in shock, and several players from Sylhet Titans, Noakhali Express, and Chattogram Royals went to visit the hospital after the incident as well.

After his playing career, Mahbub Ali Zaki dedicated his entire life to coaching. He joined the BCB (Bangladesh Cricket Board) as a high-performance coach back in 2008 and made significant contributions to the national team as well, especially in the pace department.

Dhaka Capitals register win in first game of the season

Speaking of Dhaka Capitals, the side took on Rajshahi Warriors in their first game of the season. The two sides locked horns at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on December 27. The game saw Warriors coming in to bat first, and the side managed to post a total of 132 runs thanks to a 37-run knock by skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto.

Chasing down the target, Capitals opened their innings with Usman Khan scoring 18 and Abdullah Al Mamun adding 45 runs on the board. Sabbir Rahman went unbeaten on a score of 21 runs as Capitals chased down the target with 7 balls to spare, winning the game by five wickets and registering their first win of the ongoing BPL season.

Also Read: