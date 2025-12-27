Steve Smith criticises MCG pitch for Boxing Day Test after loss to England, '36 wickets in 2 days is too much' England defeated Australia inside two days in the fourth Ashes Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground to end the 15-year win drought down under. Meanwhile, Steve Smith has criticised the pitch on offer at the MCG stating that it was heavily in favour of the bowlers.

Australia skipper Steve Smith called out the pitch on offer for the Boxing Day Test after losing to England inside two days at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground. 178 was the highest score in four innings, which England chased down to win their first ever Test in Australia since 2011. The ball swung right through the Test match as Smith felt that no batter could ever settle down in those conditions.

"I’d say maybe a touch too much (in favour of the bowlers). It was definitely tricky out there. When you see 36 wickets fall in two days, that probably tells you it did a bit more than intended. Maybe taking a bit of grass off or easing the preparation slightly would’ve helped. But that’s how it was, and we just had to adapt," Smith said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

It was tough going for the batters right through, but Smith noted that the ball softened a bit too much in the second innings and hence, they didn't get as much assistance in the second innings in the 174-run defence. "The wicket played as expected, but once the ball softened, it didn’t quite behave the way I’d hoped. When they came out to bat, they were very aggressive in those first few overs, and that probably softened the ball even further. From that point, it didn’t offer as much assistance as I would’ve liked," Smith added.

Ben Stokes proud of his team after win

Meanwhile, England skipper Ben Stokes was extremely proud of his team for putting up a brilliant show after all the controversy that transpired in the lead up to the Test match.

"Definitely very satisfying. A fair bit was going on in the build-up to this match, a lot being thrown our way. For the lads to come out, stay focused, and perform the way they did says a lot about the character in this team. Huge credit to the players, support staff, and management for keeping everyone locked in on what mattered - playing good cricket," Stokes added.

