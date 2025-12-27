Digvijaya flags centralisation concerns in key Congress meet, praises BJP-RSS's organisational structure CWC meeting: Digvijaya Singh, a two-time Madhya Pradesh chief minister, said the Congress requires decentralisation and pointed out that the party appoints presidents at state levels but fails to constitute a committee.

New Delhi:

Veteran Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Saturday raised the issue of centralisation in the party during Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting, which was attended by all senior leaders of the party, including Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge and others.

Singh, a two-time Madhya Pradesh chief minister, said the Congress requires decentralisation and pointed out that the party appoints presidents at state levels but fails to constitute a committee.

Digvijaya's unusual praise for BJP, RSS

Singh's remark at the CWC meeting comes hours after his unusual praise for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). Sharing a throwback photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on X that he found on Quora, the former Madhya Pradesh CM said grassroot workers who used to 'sit on ground' could grow in the BJP-RSS ecosystem, and become a chief minister and prime minister.

Singh also tagged the official handles of PM Modi, and Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Jairam Ramesh.

"I found this picture on the Quora. It is very impressive," Singh said. "In the way the grassroots swayamsevaks (workers) of RSS and the workers of Jan Sangh @BJP4India sit on the floor at the feet of leaders and become the Chief Minister of the state and the Prime Minister of the country. This is the power of the organization. Jai Siya Ram."

CWC meeting

Meanwhile, the Congress on Saturday held its CWC meeting, in which party's national president Mallikarjun Kharge called for a nationwide campaign against Centre's decision to replace the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) with VB G Ram G Bill.

He said the government replaced MGNREGA without any consultation with states and political parties. "It is our collective responsibility to make concrete plans on MGNREGA, launch a nationwide public campaign," he said.

The issue of Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls was also discussed during the meeting, on which Kharge said it was a conspiracy to limit democratic rights of the people. He also condemned the Christmas vandalism in several parts of the country, linking to them to the BJP and the RSS.

