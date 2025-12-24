'Priyanka Gandhi's only motive is to make Rahul Gandhi prime minister': Shivakumar on Congress' PM face buzz My leader is the AICC president, and my Leader of Opposition is Rahul Gandhi. Priyanka Gandhi's only motive is to make Rahul Gandhi the PM of this country, DK Shivakumar said.

New Delhi:

Amid political row over Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi being pitched as the party's prime ministerial face over her brother Rahul Gandhi, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Wednesday dismissed such speculations, stating that Rahul will be his and his party workers' leader.

He also brushed aside such aspirations on Priyanka's en,d and that she is dedicated to making her brother the Prime Minister of India.

"I am not aware of these issues. My leader is the AICC president, and my leader of the opposition is Rahul Gandhi. Priyanka Gandhi's only motive is to make Rahul Gandhi the PM of this country," he said while speaking to mediapersons in Delhi.

Chatter started about Priyanka being the potential PM face of Congress after her husband Robert Vadra endorsed her name.

"I think Priyanka has learnt a lot from her grandmother (Indira Gandhi), father (Rajiv Gandhi), Sonia ji and her brother (Rahul Gandhi) as well. When she speaks, she speaks from the heart. I think she has a bright future in politics and a bright future in changing what is required on the ground... This will happen in time, it's inevitable," Vadra said while speaking to PTI.

On chief minster change buzz in Karnataka

Shivakumar also rejected speculation about a leadership change in Karnataka, asserting that there is no chief ministerial row and that he is content to continue as Deputy Chief Minister. He said reports of internal differences or meetings with the Congress high command exist only in the media.

"I am not meeting anyone in the AICC high command. I am happy to continue as the Deputy Chief Minister. I love to be a party worker," he said, responding to questions on a possible leadership change or a rotational chief ministership in the state.

Reacting to repeated media queries, Shivakumar stressed that no names should be speculated upon and that decisions related to leadership lie entirely with the Congress party. “Any day, the Congress party can take a decision. Whatever the leadership decides will be accepted,” he said.

He declined to comment on issues such as air pollution, stating that he did not wish to speak beyond his brief. On questions related to a possible cabinet reshuffle in Karnataka, Shivakumar said reporters should speak to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

