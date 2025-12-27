False blasphemy charges are fuelling attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh, human rights report reveals False blasphemy allegations are increasingly being used to target Hindu minorities in Bangladesh, leading to mob violence, killings and property seizures. Human rights groups say such attacks have risen sharply in recent months, particularly after political changes in the country.

New Delhi:

Attacks on the minority Hindu community in Bangladesh, based on false allegations of blasphemy, have been rising steadily. The brutal killing of Dipu Chandra Das has once again brought the issue into sharp focus.

The Human Rights Congress for Bangladesh Minorities has expressed serious concern in its latest report, warning that baseless blasphemy accusations are increasingly being used as a tool to harass minorities, seize their property and even kill them.

According to the organisation, such allegations are often driven by personal enmity, property disputes or other vested interests. The report documents a growing pattern in which rumours of blasphemy quickly turn into mob violence, leaving minority communities living in fear.

Lynching of Dipu Chandra Das

On December 18, 27 year old Hindu man Dipu Chandra Das was brutally murdered in the Bhaluka upazila of Mymensingh district. Das, a garment factory worker, was accused of blasphemy by his colleagues, who dragged him out of the factory premises. A mob then beat him to death, hung his body from a tree and set it on fire. Investigations later found no concrete evidence to support the blasphemy allegations. The interim government has arrested 12 people in connection with the case and announced that it will be tried in a fast track court.

73 false blasphemy cases in 6 months

The HRCBM report states that between June and December 2025, a total of 73 false blasphemy related cases were reported across 32 districts, with Hindu minorities being the primary targets.

These incidents included beatings, lynchings and illegal कब्जा of property. The organisation said blasphemy allegations are often used as a pretext to settle personal scores or hide disputes related to land and other assets. The report provides detailed information on each case, including names of victims, locations and dates, and also includes the killing of Dipu Das.

Rise in extremist activity after fall of Sheikh Hasina government

Human rights groups believe that extremist forces have become more active since the fall of the Sheikh Hasina government, worsening the security situation for minorities. In the first half of 2025 alone, 258 communal attacks were reported, including 27 killings and multiple attacks on temples. HRCBM has warned that failure to take strict action will further deepen fear among minority communities.

The interim government of Bangladesh has condemned the violence, but human rights organisations have described its response as inadequate.

The incidents have raised serious questions about law and order and the protection of minority rights in the country.

International reactions have also followed, with India calling the situation a matter of serious concern, while Amnesty International has demanded an immediate investigation and justice for the victims.

Experts say strict laws and greater public awareness are essential to prevent the misuse of false blasphemy accusations.

