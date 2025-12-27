150 people arrested, 40 weapons, and drugs seized by Delhi Police in big drive ahead of New Year

Advertisement
During the operation, more than 40 weapons were recovered along with cash worth lakhs of rupees. Police officials said the action was aimed at dismantling organised criminal networks operating in the area.

Delhi Police conducted "Operation Aaghaat" ahead of New Year celebrations in the national capital.
New Delhi:

Ahead of the New Year, Delhi Police carried out a major crackdown against organised crime in the South East district. Under "Operation Aaghat", police conducted overnight raids across the district, leading to the arrest of 150 people.

During the operation, more than 40 weapons were recovered along with cash worth lakhs of rupees. Police officials said the action was aimed at dismantling organised criminal networks operating in the area.

As part of the drive, around 1000 suspects were rounded up for questioning. The raids also led to the recovery of consignments of drugs and illegal liquor from multiple locations.

Senior police officers said the overnight operation was conducted at several identified hotspots in the South East district and would continue in the coming days to ensure public safety and prevent criminal activities ahead of the New Year celebrations.

