Married woman shot at in Gurugram nightclub after refusing marriage proposal, two arrested Gurugram news: Police said that during questioning, Tushar disclosed that he had become friends with the woman around six months ago and wished to marry her, but she repeatedly turned down his proposal.

Gurugram:

A 25-year-old married woman was shot inside a club in Gurugram after she allegedly rejected a marriage proposal from a man. The incident occurred in the early hours of December 20 in a nightlcub located on the MG Road. Police said they received information about a woman injured in a firing incident and found her admitted to a private hospital, where she was initially unfit to record a statement.

A complaint was lodged by the woman’s husband, a resident of Najafgarh in Delhi, who stated that his wife, Kalpana, worked at a club in Gurugram and was shot by Tushar, a resident of Sangam Vihar in Delhi.

Accused fought with woman earlier

According to the complaint, Kalpana had gone to work on December 19 and called her husband around 1 am to inform him that she had been shot. "Around a month ago Tushar came to our house, had a fight with us and left," the complainant said.

Based on the complaint, an FIR was registered at city's Sector 29 police station.

Accused nabbed from UP

During the investigation, a crime unit team arrested two accused, Tushar alias Jonty, 25, and his friend Shubham alias Jony, 24, both from Sangam Vihar, from Baraut in Uttar Pradesh.

Police said that during interrogation, Tushar revealed he had befriended the woman about six months ago and wanted to marry her, but she repeatedly refused.

Investigators alleged that on the night of December 19, Tushar and Shubham went to the club, where he proposed to her again and shot her after she rejected him. Both accused have been arrested and are being questioned, police said, adding that further investigation is underway.

Two held for extorting people in Gurugram

In a different incident, the police arrested two moneylenders on charges of extortion and illegally recovering loans at exorbitant interest rates. The accused allegedly charged interest at 10 per cent and demanded Rs 18 lakh as interest on a principal loan amount of Rs 10 lakh. An SUV was also recovered from their possession.

According to officials, a man approached the New Colony police station on Thursday and filed a complaint alleging threats, assault and demands for additional money.

The complainant said he had borrowed Rs 10 lakh from a person identified as Ranbir on September 3, 2024.

