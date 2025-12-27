BCCI announces India squad for U19 World Cup, Vaibhav Suryavanshi to feature, Ayush Mhatre named captain The BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) came forward and announced India's U19 squad for the upcoming U19 World Cup and the upcoming South Africa squad as well. Ayush Mhatre will lead the side with Vaibhav Suryavanshi included as well.

New Delhi: The BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) took centre stage and announced India U19's squad for the upcoming U19 World Cup and the South Africa series as well. Ayush Mhatre was named the captain for the World Cup, but will not feature in the upcoming South Africa series due to a wrist injury. Vaibhav Suryavanshi has been named captain for the South Africa tour. India’s squad for SA tour: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (C), Aaron George (VC), Vedant Trivedi, Abhigyan Kundu (wk), Harvansh Singh (wk), R.S. Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, Khilan A. Patel, Mohamed Enaan, Henil Patel, D. Deepesh, Kishan Kumar Singh, Udhav Mohan, Yuvraj Gohil, Rahul Kumar India U19 squad for ICC Men’s U19 World Cup 2026: Ayush Mhatre (C), Vihaan Malhotra (VC), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Aaron George, Vedant Trivedi, Abhigyan Kundu (wk), Harvansh Singh (wk), R.S. Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, Khilan A. Patel, Mohamed Enaan, Henil Patel, D. Deepesh, Kishan Kumar Singh, Udhav Mohan. More to follow..