'Very proud': Ben Stokes opens up after England wins first Test in Australia after 15 years

After listing the first three Tests of the ongoing Ashes 2025-26, England finally won a game in the fourth clash. The two sides locked horns at the MCG in Melbourne, and the game ended in two days with the visitors winning the clash. It is worth noting that England's win in the fourth Test was their first Test win in Australia in 15 years.

After the win, England skipper Ben Stokes took centre stage and talked about his side’s performance in the game. He claimed that he was very proud of the performance that the visitors put in the game.

"Good feeling, a tough tour up to now. Tough for us as a team, but to be part of a team to win in Australia after such a long time. We play for so many different things, the Barmy Army are very special, constant noise, the guys in the middle hear it, feel it, and know it. There'll be some sore heads tomorrow. After the build-up to the Test, a lot thrown our way, to put in a performance on the back of all that, and beat a v good Australian team, a lot of credit has to go to players, staff and management for keeping the focus on cricket,” Ben Stokes said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

“Very proud. The cricket was short and sharp, very tricky, heavily favoured to the bowlers, but today we went about it exactly the right way. Can't allow bowlers to land it constantly. We showed bravery and were courageous,” he added.

Steve Smith opened up on the game as well

Furthermore, Australia skipper Steve Smith also took centre stage and opined on how tricky the pitch was in the game. "A tricky one, quick game. 50 or 60 more and we might have been there. England bowled well this morning, then aggressive with the bat, softened our ball a bit. Pitch did a fair amount but a few lusty blows meant the ball went a bit less. A bit too much in favour of the bowlers, 36 wickets in two days is too much,” Smith said.

