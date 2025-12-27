Delhi chokes again: AQI crosses 400 mark in several areas, air turns 'severe' Air quality monitors showed alarming numbers across the city. Nehru Nagar recorded the highest AQI at 442, followed by Patparganj at 431 and Shadipur at 429. Other areas such as RK Puram (412), Sirifort (402) and Shivaji Park (400) also reported extremely poor air conditions.

New Delhi:

Delhi’s air quality took a sharp turn for the worse on Saturday evening, pushing the capital back into a public health emergency. According to official data, the city’s overall Air Quality Index (AQI) rose close to the 400 mark, while several areas across Delhi-NCR recorded readings well above 400, placing them firmly in the “severe” pollution category.

AQI breaches 400 in multiple localities

Air quality monitors showed alarming numbers across the city. Nehru Nagar recorded the highest AQI at 442, followed by Patparganj at 431 and Shadipur at 429. Other areas such as RK Puram (412), Sirifort (402) and Shivaji Park (400) also reported extremely poor air conditions, indicating widespread pollution rather than isolated pockets.

Earlier in the day, Delhi’s air had already slipped into the “very poor” category, with AQI levels crossing 300 in many parts of the city. As evening approached, pollution levels worsened further. Thick smog combined with fog reduced visibility, making breathing uncomfortable and disrupting normal life for residents.

Weather traps pollution over the city

Experts say a mix of cold temperatures, low wind speed and dense fog is preventing pollutants from dispersing. This has led to a blanket of haze hanging over the capital. With no immediate change in weather conditions expected, officials warn that poor air quality may continue in the coming days.

In response to the rising pollution, authorities have stepped up enforcement. The Commission for Air Quality Management has activated Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). This includes restrictions on construction work, limits on industrial activities and strict checks such as the ‘No PUC, No Fuel’ rule to curb vehicular emissions.

Health advisory for residents

Officials have advised people to limit outdoor activity, especially children, the elderly and those with breathing or heart problems. Wearing masks and avoiding prolonged exposure to polluted air is strongly recommended as pollution levels remain dangerously high.

