NEET aspirants to get multiple attempts in a year? NTA responds

NEET aspirants to get multiple attempts a year? NTA responds

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has said that a proposal to offer multiple attempts a year for medical entrance exam NEET was under "active consideration". The calls for increasing the attempts grew louder ever since the Education Ministry announced that it would offer four chances a year to the aspirants of engineering entrance JEE-Main 2021 onward.

In a conversation with India TV, NTA Director General Vineet Joshi revealed that the matter was still being discussed. However, not for this year.

"This is under active consideration, and is being discussed. Final call rests with the Health Ministry," Joshi said.

This year, the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Postgraduate) and NEET (Undergraduate) 2021 examinations are scheduled to be held on September 11 and 12, respectively.

The NTA DG has also dismissed the demands for postponement of the key entrance examination this year, amid concerns posed by coronavirus, besides travel issues and changes in the exam pattern.

Joshi, speaking to India TV, said that certain options have been rolled out to help the students.

"There are no changes in the exam pattern per se. Infact, certain options have been rolled out to help the students. This time, each subject will comprise of two sections. Section A will have 35 questions and Section B will consist of 15 questions. Out of these 15, candidates can choose to attempt any 10 questions. So, the total number of questions and utilisation of time will remain the same," he explained.

Previously, the test comprised of 180 objective-type questions (four options with a single correct answer) from Physics, Chemistry, and Biology (Botany and Zoology).

