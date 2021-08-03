Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV #PostponeNEETUGtillOctober, students demand; NTA rules out deferment

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undegraduate) scheduled to be held on September 12 will not be postponed, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has confirmed to India TV. The development comes amid continued demands for postponement of the medical entrance examination till October.

"There are no changes in the exam pattern per se. Infact, certain options have been rolled out to help the students. This time, each subject will comprise of two sections. Section A will have 35 questions and Section B will consist of 15 questions. Out of these 15, candidates can choose to attempt any 10 questions. So, the total number of questions and utilisation of time will remain the same," NTA Director-General Vineet Joshi told India TV.

Previously, the test comprised of 180 objective-type questions (four options with a single correct answer) from Physics, Chemistry, and Biology (Botany and Zoology).

Meanwhile, students have been taking to Twitter using #PostponeNEETUGtillOctober to urge the testing agency to postpone the exam amid an imminent third wave of the coronavirus pandemic, travel issues. Aspirants also said that they will require more time to submit their application forms, and study according to the changed paper pattern of the medical entrance test.

GOVT CLEARS THE AIR

Back in July, the government had also informed the Parliament that it has no plans to suspend NEET and other common entrance examinations. Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar had assured that the examination will be conducted with all due precautions and following all protocols, including maintaining Covid-appropriate behaviour. Further, she said that additional protective measures for candidates and examination personnel are proposed for the safe conduct of the exam.

Meanwhile, the number of examination centers has been increased to avoid crowding and long travel by candidates. The minister informed that the admit cards being issued to candidates will bear a Covid e-pass for facilitating their easy movement and there will be staggered entry and exit of candidates from exam centers.

All candidates will be checked at the entry point for the recording of temperature. Those detected with above normal temperature will be allowed to take the examination in a separate isolation lab-created for this purpose.

