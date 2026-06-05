Bihar MLC elections: BJP fields Bhojpuri actor Pawan Singh and Sanjay Mayukh among four nominees

Patna:

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday releases its first list of candidates for the 2026 Bihar Legislative Council biennial elections. The party has named Bhojpuri actor Pawan Singh, Dr Sanjay Mayukh, Anil Kumar Thakur, and Sheela Pandit as its candidates for the upcoming polls. Mayukh is a member of the Bihar Legislative Council for the last two terms, while Bhojpuri actor Pawan Singh is one of the four candidates announced by the party's central election committee for the election.

Bihar MLC elections: Check first list of candidates

Anil Kumar Thakur and Sheela Pandit are the other two BJP candidates to be joining the fray, according to the list released by party national general secretary Arun Singh. Elections for nine seats in the Bihar Legislative Council are scheduled to be held on June 18.