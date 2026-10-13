Boat carrying 15 to 20 people capsizes in Bihar's Hajipur, several feared dead

Hajipur:

Several people are feared dead after a boat carrying around 15 to 20 people capsized in the Ganga River in Bihar's Hajipur district on Tuesday. The incident took place near Rampur village in Raghopur, the Assembly constituency of Leader of the Opposition Tejashwi Yadav.

Most of the victims are minors, who were travelling on the boat to attend a post-funeral feast, according to preliminary information. There are reports of casualties, though the exact number of deaths has not yet been confirmed.

Local residents have joined the search for those still missing. District police officials and a team of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have been dispatched to the spot to carry out search and rescue operations.

Tejashwi Yadav directs officials to expedite rescue and relief operations

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said he had received the tragic news of a boat capsizing in the Diara area of Raghopur, adding that most of those who drowned were children.

He said that he had spoken to local residents, the administration and officials, and directed them to expedite rescue and relief operations as well as medical assistance for those affected.

"I have received the unfortunate and tragic news of a boat capsizing in the Diara area of Raghopur. Most of those who drowned are children. May God keep everyone safe. I spoke to local residents, the administration and officials, and directed them to expedite rescue, relief and medical assistance," Yadav said.

One dead as boat capsizes in Bihar’s Vaishali

Earlier on September 8, a man died and another went missing after a boat carrying 11 people capsized in the Ganga in Bihar's Vaishali district on Tuesday, officials said. The incident occurred in the Terasia Diara area of the district. Nine people were rescued safely, with some managing to swim ashore, they said.

The deceased has been identified as 20-year-old Chandan Kumar.

The boat reportedly collided with a boulder submerged in floodwater, lost balance and overturned, the officials said.

More than 35 lakh people in 14 districts of Bihar were affected by floods as the situation worsened on Tuesday, with authorities sounding an alert for areas downstream of the Ganga as the river crossed the highest flood level at Sultanganj in Bhagalpur district, they added.

(Report: Raja Babu)

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