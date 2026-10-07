Bihar govt announces 'special casual leave' for voters in eight Legislative Council seats

Patna:

The Bihar government has announced a "special casual leave" on October 23 for eligible voters in the eight Legislative Council constituencies going to polls that day. The decision is aimed at allowing registered electors to cast their votes without having to report for their regular duties. The General Administration Department (GAD) issued a notification on Wednesday, clarifying that the special leave will apply only to voters belonging to the constituencies where the biennial Legislative Council elections are being held.

Which constituencies will get the special leave?

The leave has been announced for electors registered in four graduates' constituencies and four teachers' constituencies. These are Patna Graduates, Tirhut Graduates, Darbhanga Graduates, Kosi Graduates, Patna Teachers, Tirhut Teachers, Darbhanga Teachers and Saran Teachers. The special casual leave is specifically linked to the exercise of franchise and will therefore be available only to eligible electors from the concerned constituencies.

164 candidates in fray for eight seats

The upcoming election has drawn a total of 164 candidates, according to the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Bihar. Of these, 98 candidates have submitted nomination papers for the four graduates' constituencies, while another 66 candidates have filed nominations for the four teachers' constituencies.

The scrutiny of nomination papers has begun. Candidates who wish to withdraw their nominations can do so until October 9. Polling for all eight seats will take place on October 23 from 8 am to 4 pm. The counting of votes has been scheduled for October 27.

Terms of eight sitting MLCs to end in November

The biennial elections have been necessitated as the terms of the eight sitting members of the Bihar Legislative Council are due to expire on November 16.

The members whose terms are ending are Neeraj Kumar from Patna Graduates, Sarvesh Kumar from Darbhanga Graduates, Bansi Dhar Brajwasi from Tirhut Graduates and N K Yadav from Kosi Graduates.

From the teachers' constituencies, the outgoing members are Naval Kishore Yadav from Patna Teachers, Madan Mohan Jha from Darbhanga Teachers, Sanjay Kumar Singh from Tirhut Teachers and Afaque Ahmad from Saran Teachers.

Who can vote in graduates' constituencies?

The Legislative Council's graduates' constituencies have a separate electoral qualification. A person must have a graduation degree from a recognised university in India and must ordinarily reside within the relevant graduates' constituency.

However, possessing a graduation degree alone does not automatically make a person eligible to vote. Eligible graduates are required to register separately on the electoral roll prepared for the specific graduates' constituency.

Who is eligible to vote in teachers' constituencies?

Teachers' constituencies also have a distinct voter eligibility criterion. Educators working in educational institutions in Bihar, with institutions not below the level of secondary schools, can qualify to vote if they have at least three years of teaching experience. Like graduates' constituency voters, eligible teachers must also enrol themselves separately on the electoral list maintained for the concerned teachers' constituency.

(With inputs from PTI)

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