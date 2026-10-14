Thirteen children, aged 15 or below, killed as Boat capsizes in Ganga in Bihar's Vaishali

Thirteen children aged 15 years or below died after a boat carrying around 20 children capsized in Bihar’s Vaishali district on Tuesday evening, District Magistrate Varsha Singh said.

According to the District Magistrate, the incident occurred at around 8:30 PM when the children were travelling to attend a feast in a neighbouring village. The boat capsized during the journey, triggering a rescue operation involving disaster response teams and local divers.

Speaking to reporters, Singh described the incident as tragic and said that seven people had been rescued and taken to NMCH, where their condition was reported to be stable.

"This is a very tragic incident; it occurred around 8:30 PM. We received information that a boat carrying 15–20 children, who were on their way to a feast in a neighbouring village, capsized. So far, seven people have been rescued and sent to NMCH; their condition is stable," the District Magistrate said.

Singh added that a team of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) was present at the spot and was conducting rescue operations with the assistance of local divers.

"An SDRF team is present here, and rescue operations are being conducted with the help of local divers. A total of 13 children have been found dead; all those declared dead are aged 15 or younger," she said.

Following the incident, rescue operations continued as authorities worked to ascertain whether anyone else was missing. Further details regarding the circumstances that led to the boat capsizing were awaited.

PM Modi mourns deaths, announces ex-gratia

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the loss of lives and announced financial assistance for the families of the deceased and those injured in the incident.

The Prime Minister announced an ex-gratia payment of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the next of kin of each person who lost their life. Those injured in the incident will receive financial assistance of ₹50,000.

In a post shared by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) on X, Modi expressed condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

"The loss of lives in the boat capsizing incident in Vaishali, Bihar, is deeply painful. My thoughts are with the bereaved families in this difficult time. I pray for the speedy recovery of all those injured. The local administration is assisting those affected," the post read.

The PMO further stated that an ex-gratia amount of Rs 2 lakh from the PMNRF would be provided to the next of kin of each deceased person, while those injured would receive Rs 50,000.

Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary also announced financial assistance for the families affected by the tragedy. The Chief Minister declared an ex-gratia payment of Rs 4 lakh each for the families of the deceased.

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