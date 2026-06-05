Nitish Kumar's son Nishant Kumar gets JDU ticket for Bihar Legislative Council polls

Patna:

The Janata Dal (United) announced its candidates for the 2026 Bihar Legislative Council biennial elections and a bypoll on Friday. The party released the official list of nominees through a notification signed by Bihar JD(U) president Umesh Singh Kushwaha. With the announcement, the Nitish Kumar-led party has formally kicked off its preparations for the Legislative Council elections, while also signalling its focus on social representation and organisational strength.

Three candidates named for biennial elections

For the biennial elections to the Bihar Legislative Council, JD(U) has fielded three candidates from different regions of the state. Nishant Kumar has been nominated from Patna district, while Bharati Mehta has been selected as the party's candidate from Madhubani. Shivani Devi Prajapati from West Champaran has been named as the third candidate for the biennial polls. Political observers believe the selections reflect the party's effort to strike a balance between regional representation and social inclusivity. Last month, on May 7, Nishant Kumar took oath as a minister in Bihar's Cabinet. Later, he was entrusted with the responsibility of the Health Department.

(Image Source : REPORTER )The list of JDU candidates for the Bihar Legislative Council polls.

Lalan Prasad gets ticket for bypoll

For the Legislative Council by-election on a vacant seat, JD(U) has placed its trust in Lalan Prasad -- a resident of Sheikhpura. The party leadership has officially authorised him as its candidate for the bypoll. The contest for the vacant seat is expected to draw significant political attention, especially as parties begin finalising their electoral strategies.

JD(U) accelerates election preparations

Following the announcement of candidates, JD(U) has intensified its election campaign preparations across the state. Party workers and organisational units have been instructed to actively support the nominees and strengthen outreach efforts at the grassroots level. The leadership is optimistic that the party's organisational network and support from its NDA allies will help its candidates perform strongly in the elections, as per official sources.

Focus on women representation and social balance

One of the key highlights of JD(U)'s candidate list is the emphasis on women's participation in politics. By fielding Bharati Mehta and Shivani Devi Prajapati, the party has sent a clear message about promoting women leaders within its political framework, official sources said. The selection also reflects an attempt to accommodate different social groups and regions, a strategy that has often been central to JD(U)'s electoral approach in Bihar, they added.

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