Bihar MLC polls: JDU deputes Lalan Singh to resolve differences between Anant Singh, Neeraj Kumar

Janata Dal (United)'s national working president Sanjay Kumar Jha said on Friday that Union Panchayati Raj Minister Rajiv Ranjan alias Lalan Singh has been deputed by the party to resolve the differences between Anant Singh and Neeraj Kumar ahead of the MLC elections in Bihar.

"The responsibility of resolving the differences between the two leaders has been entrusted to Lalan Singh," news agency PTI quoted Jha as saying. "The party is aware of whatever is happening between Anant Singh and Neeraj Kumar. Since the matter concerns Lalan Singh's Munger Lok Sabha constituency, he has been tasked with resolving the differences."

The row within the JD(U) erupted earlier this week after party's strongman Anant Singh announced he would back Jan Suraaj candidate Anuj Singh in the upcoming Bihar MLC elections. Anuj Singh is Jan Suraaj's candidate from the Patna Graduates' seat on which Neeraj Kumar is seeking a re-election.

However, Anant Singh has openly come out in support of Anuj Singh and had even targeted Neeraj Kumar; although he asserted that the JD(U) remains united. Anant Singh, an MLA from the Mokama assembly constituency, had also accompanied held a procession in Anuj Singh's support.

The tussle between Anant Singh, Neeraj Kumar

He also accompanied Anuj Singh for the nominations, even as many of his supporters raised slogans in favour of Rajiv Ranjan Singh and Bihar's former Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

The JD(U) strongman has been sore with Neeraj Kumar since the 2015 assembly polls. Back then, the JD(U) had fielded Neeraj Kumar, while Anant Singh contested as an independent. Eventually, Anant Singh was able to retain his seat. While the party is looking to resolve differences between Anant Singh and Neeraj Kumar, the former has remained defiant.

"I do not know what the party line is in this matter. The fact remains that he (Neeraj) has opposed me on so many occasions. I must pay him back in the same coin," PTI quoted Anant Singh as saying.

Polling would be held for eight legislative council seats in Bihar. Of them, the JD(U) is contesting on four seats, while its alliance partner, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), will field candidates on the remaining four.

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