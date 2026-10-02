Four girls drown while bathing in pond in Bihar's East Champaran; bodies recovered

Four girls lost their lives after drowning in a pond in the East Champaran district of Bihar, the police said on Friday. The incident happened at the Bankat village in Inarwabhar panchayat, which comes under the jurisdiction of the Paharpur police station.

The deceased were identified as Sonawati Kumari (13) and her sister Phoolwati Kumari (10), Sonali Kumari (10) and Pratibha Kumari (12).

According to the police, the girls were resident of the Bankat village. They had gone to the pond for bathing around 9.30 am when they drowned and lost their lives. The other girls had informed villagers about the incident after which the police and administration arrived at the spot.

"Five girls had gone to the pond near the village to bathe. Four of them entered the water while one remained standing on the bank. The four girls reportedly ventured into deep waters and drowned," Paharpur Circle Officer Ramsurat Paswan was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Their bodies have been recovered and have been sent for postmortem to the Motihari Sadar Hospital. The police are trying to ascertain the chain of events to find out more about the incident.

"Once it is formally confirmed post-investigation that the deaths occurred due to drowning, the Disaster Management Department will provide appropriate compensation to the next of kin of the deceased," PTI quoted East Champaran District Magistrate (DM) Saurabh Suman as saying.

Picnic turns into tragedy in Maharashtra

The incident comes a day after eight college students died after drowning at the Diveagar beach in the Raigad district of Maharashtra. The students were part of a group of 48 individuals, who had gone to the Diveagar beach for a picnic.

They failed to assess the deepness of the sea while bathing, leading to the tragedy, which triggered panic among the locals. Their bodies were recovered and sent for post-mortem later.

Shiv Sena MLA Mahendra Dalvi, who represents the Alibag assembly constituency, termed the incident as heartbreaking and blamed the "lack of adequate safety precautions" by the administration for the tragedy. He said the students should have been cautioned against venturing into the sea.

"Young schoolchildren have no idea about the sea. It's not a pond, it's the sea! They cannot gauge the high tide or the depth of the water. Moreover, these young children might not even know how to swim," Dalvi said.

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