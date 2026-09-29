Woman raped after being taken to hotel in Begusarai, accused filmed assault

Begusarai:

A disturbing incident has been reported from Bihar's Begusarai, where a young woman was allegedly taken to a hotel, brutally assaulted and raped. Police said a video of the woman being beaten was also made and circulated.

The incident reportedly took place on the morning of September 27 at a hotel located along the National Highway in the Nagar police station area. According to the complaint, the woman had left her home when a man known to her approached her on a motorcycle and took her to the hotel. The woman allegedly told police that the man then handed her over to another youth, who took her into a hotel room.

Woman allegedly assaulted inside hotel room

According to the complaint, the accused allegedly locked the woman inside the room and assaulted her with shoes, slippers, kicks and punches. She reportedly pleaded with him to stop and tried to escape, but the assault allegedly continued. The woman was subsequently raped, according to the allegations made in her complaint.

The accused is reportedly a resident of Damodarpur village under Bhagwanpur police station.

Video of assault and woman allegedly circulated

The allegations do not end with the assault. According to the complaint, the accused allegedly recorded a video of the woman after the rape while she was naked and later circulated the footage. Police said a video showing the woman being assaulted has surfaced in connection with the case.

According to Nagar police station SHO Satish Kumar Himanshu, the woman was assaulted inside a hotel and a video of the incident has also come to light. Police are in the process of registering an FIR against one accused and efforts are being made to arrest him.

Woman approached police after alleged assault

According to the information provided, the woman had been visiting the police station since the day after the incident. She reached Nagar police station again on Monday evening, following which police began the process of registering an FIR based on her statement.

The case has brought attention to the alleged assault taking place at a hotel located along the highway in the city area.

Police investigating the case

The video reportedly shows the accused keeping a mobile phone on a table while assaulting the woman. According to the information provided, he is also seen allegedly attempting to attack her with a key.

Police are now investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident, the role of the accused and the circulation of the video. Efforts are underway to apprehend the accused.

Input: Santosh Srivastava, Begusarai

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