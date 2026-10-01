Anant Singh joins Jan Suraaj candidate's nomination in Patna MLC poll, rift with JDU out in open?

A fresh rift appears to have surfaced within Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United) ahead of the election to the Patna Graduate MLC seat, with party MLA Anant Singh openly backing the Jan Suraaj Party candidate Anuj Singh.

Anant Singh on Wednesday joined Anuj Singh's nomination rally and arrived at the venue in an open jeep along with a large number of his supporters. While Anuj Singh went inside the office to file his nomination papers, Anant Singh remained outside in the open jeep.

The JDU MLA was seen waving a yellow scarf and striking his trademark pose by twirling his moustache as supporters gathered around him.

Anant Singh backs Jan Suraaj

Anant Singh has been openly opposing JDU candidate Neeraj Kumar in the Patna Graduate constituency election for the past several days. He has maintained that his opposition is not against the JDU as a party, but against Neeraj Kumar personally.

Singh has alleged that Neeraj Kumar opposed him on four occasions and said he wants to ensure that the JDU candidate is defeated in the election.

His decision to publicly participate in the nomination of a rival party's candidate could invite disciplinary action from the JDU. When asked about the possibility of action against him, Anant Singh did not respond.

The development has brought the differences within the ruling party into the open.

'Anant Singh is a party in himself'

A large number of Anant Singh's supporters were present during Wednesday's nomination event. Jan Suraaj workers and leaders also attended the event carrying party flags and banners. Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor, however, was not present during Anuj Singh's nomination.

Supporters of Anant Singh and Jan Suraaj claimed that there was no reason for the JDU to take action against the MLA. Some supporters openly backed his stand, saying that "Dada himself is a party" and questioning why disciplinary action should be taken against him.

The atmosphere at the nomination event remained charged, with supporters raising slogans and even singing songs in support of Anant Singh's stand.

Ahead of the nomination, arrangements had also reportedly been made for supporters who had arrived from different districts. Around 30,000 rasgullas were prepared for the gathering.

Anant Singh's open support for the Jan Suraaj candidate has added another layer to the political contest for the Patna Graduate constituency and put the JDU leadership in a difficult position as it faces a challenge from within its own ranks.

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