Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai X Review: Did Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde's film impress viewers?

New Delhi:

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan is making a massive comeback to the big screen with the romantic comedy Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, which hit theaters on June 5, 2026. This marks Dhawan's second film of the year following Border 2 and there is already significant buzz surrounding it among Hindi film enthusiasts in India.

Directed by David Dhawan, this film holds special significance as it is rumored to be the veteran director's final project, further heightening audience curiosity. This film marks the fourth collaboration between Varun Dhawan and his father; they have previously worked together on successful films like Main Tera Hero, Judwaa 2 and Coolie No 1.

Audience reviews Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai

The combination of David Dhawan's direction and Varun Dhawan's star power generated considerable hype prior to the film's release. Now, audiences have shared their opinions as well. Let's take a look at the audience reviews for Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai:

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai review

India TV gave 3 stars to Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. The review reads, 'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai is not a film that will change cinema or leave you with a deep message. It is a typical old-school commercial masala entertainer that works only on one condition: that you leave your brain at home before entering the theatre. Although the first half is quite weak and the film is overly long, the madness of the second half, Varun Dhawan’s strong performance, and the entertaining confusion save it from sinking. If you simply want to laugh this weekend without any logic and are a fan of David Dhawan’s style of cinema, this film will not disappoint you.'

About Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai is directed by David Dhawan. The film hit theaters on June 5. It features Varun Dhawan, Pooja Hegde, and Mrunal Thakur in lead roles.

Also Read: Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Review: Varun Dhawan powers this classic David Dhawan-style comedy, but it falters halfway