NEET-UG to be conducted in 13 languages, exam centre opened in Kuwait for first time: Dharmendra Pradhan

Follow us on Image Source : PTI NEET 2021: Exam centre opened in Kuwait for middle east students for first time in history, Pradhan says

In a first, the Education Ministry has set up an exam centre in Kuwait for middle east students who wish to appear for the National-Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET).

On Tuesday, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had announced that the medical entrance exam will be held on September 12. Earlier, it was scheduled for August 1.

The application process began 5 pm onward today through the NTA website.

NEET (UG) 2021 will be for the first time conducted in 13 languages with new addition of Punjabi and Malayalam. The languages now being offered are Hindi, Punjabi, Assamese, Bengali, Odia, Gujarati, Marathi, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil, Urgu and English.

To ensure social distancing norms, the number of cities where examination is conducted will be increased from 155 to 198. The number of examination centres will also be increased from 3,862 used in the 2020.

Last year, the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) was conducted on September 13 amid strict precautions in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. A total of 13.66 lakh candidates had appeared in the exam of whom 7,71,500 qualified.

READ MORE: Dharmendra Pradhan reviews digital education initiatives, calls on President Kovind in separate meet

Latest Education News