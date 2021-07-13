Follow us on Image Source : DHARMENDRA PRADHAN/TWITTER Dharmendra Pradhan reviews digital education initiatives, calls on President Kovind in separate meet

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday reviewed the digital education initiatives including PM e-Vidya and Swayam. The meeting was attended by Minister of State Annpurna Devi, Rajkumar Ranjan Singh and Subhas Sarkar.

They reviewed the digital education initiatives of the Ministry of Education. These included PM e-Vidya, National Digital Education Architecture (NDEAR), Swayam, among others.

READ MORE: NEET to be held on September 12, Dharmendra Pradhan announces

Emphasizing the importance of leveraging technology in Education, Pradhan said that technology would help in achieving the goals of an open, inclusive and accessible education. A vibrant digital ecosystem in education will expand learning opportunities for the students, spur innovation and entrepreneurship in the Education sector, he further said.

The minister noted that COVID-19 pandemic necessitated a shift towards digital medium of education and assured that Digital initiatives taken by the Ministry to ensure continuity of Education will be further strengthened and institutionalised.

Later, Pradhan along with his junior ministers called on President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Dharmendra Pradhan was on July 7 inducted as India's new Education Minister while Annapurna Devi, Subhas Sarkar and Rajkumar Ranjan Singh were brought in as the new Ministers of State for Education.

READ MORE: Dharmendra Pradhan becomes new Education Minister

Latest India News