NEET to be held on September 12, Dharmendra Pradhan announces`

The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test or NEET (UG) 2021 will be held on September 12, 2021, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan announced on Monday. The minister informed about the decision in a series of tweets.

Pradhan said that the application process will begin Tuesday 5 pm onward on the website of the National Testing Agency (NTA). He said that the number of cities where examination will be conducted has been increased from 155 to 198.

"In order to ensure social distancing norms, number of cities where examination will be conducted has been increased from 155 to 198. The number of examination centres will also be increased from the 3862 centres used in 2020," Pradhan wrote on Twitter.

"To ensure adherence to COVID-19 protocols, face mask will be provided to all candidates at the centre. Staggered time slots during entry and exit, contactless registration, proper sanitisation, seating with social distancing etc. will also be ensured," he further said.

Earlier, the key exam was scheduled to be held on August 1, however, it has now been postponed to September.

NEET (UG) 2021 is going to be conducted by NTA for admission to MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BSMS, BUMS and BHMS Courses as per the relevant norms/guidelines / regulations notified by the concerned Regulatory Bodies. The result of NEET (UG) - 2021 may be utilized by other entities of Central/state governments (including Indian Nursing Council/ Nursing Colleges/ Schools, JIPMER) for counselling / admission to relevant courses [including B.Sc. (Nursing) and B.Sc. (Life Sciences)].

NEET (UG) – 2021 will be conducted in 11 languages, including Hindi and English through Pen & Paper mode.

