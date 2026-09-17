When will JEE Main January session exam 2027 be held? Details here

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main) January session exam 2027 is scheduled to be held from January 22. As per NTA, JEE Main session one is scheduled to be held between January 22 to 24 and 28 to 30, 2027. The candidates can check and download JEE Main January session exam schedule 2027 on the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in, once released.

JEE Main January session 2027 will be conducted in 13 languages i.e. English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu.

JEE Main paper pattern 2027

JEE Main 2027 paper one (BE/ BTech) will consist of 75 questions; 25 questions from each subjects.

Maths: 25 questions (Section A- 20 questions, Section B- 5 questions)

Physics: 25 questions (Section A- 20 questions, Section B- 5 questions)

Chemistry: 25 questions (Section A- 20 questions, Section B- 5 questions).

Paper 2A (BArch)

The JEE Main Paper 2A (BArch) will consist of 77 questions.

Mathematics (Part One)- 25 questions

Aptitude Test - Part II- 50 questions

Drawing Test - Part IIІ- 2 questions.

Paper 2B (BPlanning)

The JEE Main Paper 2B (BPlanning) will contain 100 questions

Mathematics - Part I- 25 questions Aptitude Test - Part II- 50 questions Planning - Part III- 25 questions.

How to apply for JEE Main 2027 at jeemain.nta.nic.in

To apply for JEE Main January session 2027, candidates need to visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in and click on JEE Main January session registration link. Enter details in the application form and upload required documents. Pay application fee and click on submit. Save JEE Main 2026 application form PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in

Click on JEE Main application process link

Fill JEE Main application form with details

Upload required documents

Pay application fee and click on submit

Save JEE Main 2027 application form PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

JEE Main admit card date 2027

JEE Main January session 2027 admit card is likely to be released three to four days before the exam, by January 18. To download JEE Main hall ticket 2027, candidates need to visit the official portal - jeemain.nta.nic.in and click on JEE Main January session admit card PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. JEE Main January session hall ticket PDF will be available for download, save JEE Main hall ticket PDF and take a print out.

For details on JEE Main January session exam 2027, please visit the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in.

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NTA announces JEE Main, UGC NET, CUET PG exam dates; details here