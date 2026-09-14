CBSE CTET September exam date 2026 OUT; details here

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2026 revised exam date. CBSE CTET is scheduled to be held on December 12 and 13, 2026, as per CBSE notification. The CBSE CTET city slip will be released 15 days prior to the exam, and the admit card will be available on the website - cbse.gov.in two days before the exam.

The candidates can check and download CTET revised exam schedule on the official website - cbse.gov.in. CBSE earlier reopened the application window in compliance with the Supreme Court directive which emphasised the need to afford eligible teachers a reasonable opportunity to comply with the statutory requirement of acquiring the prescribed TET qualification.

"In view of the aforesaid and in the larger interest of candidates, it has been decided to provide an opportunity to all eligible candidates who could not avail themselves of the earlier application window by opening the online application portal from 25.08.2026 to 01.09.2026. Candidates who have already successfully completed and submitted their applications need not apply again", read the CBSE notification.

CBSE CTET paper pattern 2026

CBSE CTET exam is divided into two papers. The paper I is for candidates who want to teach in classes I-V, while the paper II is for those who want to teach in classes VI-VIII. The exam consists of 150 MCQs and there is no negative marking.

For paper I

- Child Development and Pedagogy

- Language I and Language II

- Mathematics

- Environmental Studies

For paper II

- Child Development and Pedagogy

- Language I and Language II

- Mathematics

- Social Studies or Science.

CBSE CTET city slip, admit card date 2026

CBSE CTET city slip will be released a week before the exam and the admit card three to four days before the exam. The candidates can check and download CBSE CTET September city slip 2026 PDF on the official website- ctet.nic.in. To download CBSE CTET city slip 2026, candidates need to visit the official website- ctet.nic.in and click on CBSE CTET city slip PDF link. Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials. CBSE CTET city slip 2026 PDF will appear on the screen for download. Save CBSE CTET city slip PDF and take a print out.

How to download CTET hall ticket at ctet.nic.in

Visit the official website- ctet.nic.in

Click on CTET hall ticket PDF link

Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials

CTET hall ticket will appear on the screen for download

Save CBSE CTET hall ticket PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

For details on CBSE CTET 2026, please visit the official website - ctet.nic.in.

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