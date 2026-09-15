TG TET answer key, response sheet 2026 OUT at tgtet.aptonline.in; know how to raise objections

The Telangana TET provisional answer key, response sheet 2026 has been released. The candidates can check and download TG TET answer key, response sheet 2026 on the official website - tgtet.aptonline.in. The candidates can raise objections on TG TET answer key by September 17. TG TET was held from September 7 to 11, 2026.

How to download TG TET answer key 2026 at tgtet.aptonline.in

The candidates can check and download TG TET answer key 2026 on the official website - tgtet.aptonline.in. To download TG TET answer key 2026, candidates need to visit the official portal - tgtet.aptonline.in and click on TG TET answer key PDF link. TG TET answer key PDF will be available for download, save TG TET answer key PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website - tgtet.aptonline.in

Click on TG TET answer key 2026 PDF link

TG TET answer key 2026 PDF will be available for download

Save TG TET answer key 2026 PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

How to raise objections on TG TET answer key 2026

The candidates can follow these steps to raise objections on TG TET answer key 2026. To raise objections, candidates need to visit the official website - tgtet.aptonline.in and click on TG TET answer key objection window link. Now, enter login credentials - hall ticket number, date of birth. Choose questions you wish to raise objections. Upload answers in support of objections raised on questions. Pay answer key objection window fee and click on submit. Save TG TET answer key PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website - tgtet.aptonline.in Click on TG TET answer key objection window link Use hall ticket number, date of birth as the required login credentials Choose questions you wish to raise objections Upload answers in support of objections raised on questions Pay answer key objection window fee and click on submit Save TG TET answer key PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

TG TET result 2026 when?

After reviewing objections raised on TG TET answer key, TG TET result will be announced. TG TET result once announced, the scorecard will be available for download on the official website - tgtet.aptonline.in.

For details on TG TET 2026, please visit the official website - tgtet.aptonline.in.

Also Read:

CBSE 10th, 12th date sheet 2027 next week? Check past trends