DUSU Elections 2026 tomorrow; key contestants, guidelines, result date - details

New Delhi:

The Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) election 2026 is scheduled to be held on Friday, September 18, 2026. The voting for Day class is scheduled to be held from 8:30 am to 1 pm, while Evening class will be held from 3 pm to 7:30 pm. The elections will see a close contest between RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), Congress-backed National Students' Union of India (NSUI) and the Left-supported SFI-AISA alliance.

DUSU Election 2026: Key contestants

President post

Yash Dabas (ABVP)

Vijay Shankar Meena (NSUI)

Ananya Raturi (AISA)

Vice President

Ishu Maurya (ABVP)

Veer Chatrath (NSUI)

Akshat Shikhar (AISA)

Secretary

Riya Chhawadi (ABVP)

Namrata Chaudhary (NSUI)

Stanzin Deskyong (SFI)

Joint Secretary

Lakshya Raj Singh (ABVP)

Gopal Chaudhary (Joint Secretary)

B Parijat (SFI).

Meanwhile, due to internal rebellion within NSUI, candidates who are contesting independently for DUSU election 2026 are - Samarth Beniwal for President, Himanshu Shaukeen for Vice President, and Vishesh Yadav for Joint Secretary.

Guidelines for candidates, voters

The students need to carry ID cards to cast their votes. The polling hours for day classes are from 8:30 am to 1 pm, while 3 pm to 7:30 pm for evening classes. All students who report for polling during the above timings should be allowed to cast their votes, DUSU guidelines mentioned

The candidates or his supporters will not be indulged in any act of gross indiscipline. Physical assault or threat to use physical force, against any member of the teaching and non-teaching staff of any College/Institution/ Department and against any student within the University of Delhi, as per the DUSU guidelines

Colleges need to ensure that all EVMs are properly sealed and name of the institution should be written on each EVM before these are

dispatched to the Counting Centre

Police escorts should be made available for EVMs transportation from Colleges/Institutions/Departments to the Counting Centre.

Result Date

DUSU Election result 2026 will be announced on Saturday, September 19. The counting will commence at 8:30 am.

DUSU election result 2025 highlights

In last year's DUSU elections, BJP-backed ABVP clinched three posts, while Congress's NSUI won one post. ABVP's Aryan Mann won the President post, Deepika Jha got the Joint Secretary post and Kunal Choudhary bagged the Secretary post. NSUI clinched the only vice president post.

Also Read:

DUSU elections 2026: Delhi HC expresses concern over North Campus violence, warns of cancelling polls