JEE Main 2026 from January 21; check paper pattern in details JEE Main 2026 Paper Pattern: JEE Main January session 2026 is scheduled to be held from January 21. Check BE/ BTech, BArch, BPlanning paper pattern in details.

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2026 will be held from January 21 to 20. The paper one (BE/ BTech) will be held in two shifts; shift one from 9 am to 12 noon and shift two from 3 pm to 6 pm. The JEE Main Paper 2A (BArch) and Paper 2B (BPlanning) is scheduled to be conducted from 9 am to 12 noon. JEE (Main) - 2026 will be conducted in 13 languages i.e. English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu.

JEE Main 2026 Paper Pattern

Paper 1 (BE/ BTech)

JEE Main 2026 paper one (BE/ BTech) will consist of 75 questions; 25 questions from each subjects.

Maths: 25 questions (Section A- 20 questions, Section B- 5 questions)

Physics: 25 questions (Section A- 20 questions, Section B- 5 questions)

Chemistry: 25 questions (Section A- 20 questions, Section B- 5 questions).

Paper 2A (BArch)

The JEE Main Paper 2A (BArch) will consist of 77 questions.

Mathematics (Part One)- 25 questions

Aptitude Test - Part II- 50 questions

Drawing Test - Part IIІ- 2 questions.

Paper 2B (BPlanning)

The JEE Main Paper 2B (BPlanning) will contain 100 questions

Mathematics - Part I- 25 questions

Aptitude Test - Part II- 50 questions

Planning - Part III- 25 questions.

How to apply for JEE Main 2026

To apply for JEE Main January session 2026, candidates need to visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in and click on JEE Main January session registration link. Enter details in the application form and upload required documents. Pay application fee and click on submit. Save JEE Main 2026 application form PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in

Click on JEE Main application process link

Fill JEE Main application form with details

Upload required documents

Pay application fee and click on submit

Save JEE Main 2026 application form PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

JEE Main January Session 2026: Important dates

Online submission of application form: October 31 to November 27

Last date of successful transaction of fee: November 27 (upto 11:50 PM)

Exam Dates: January 21 to 30, 2026

Announcement of city of exam: By January first week

Downloading of admit cards: Will be announced later

JEE Main Result Date: By February 12, 2026.

For details on JEE Main 2026, please visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in.

