JEE Main Registration 2026 begins; check details on application process JEE Main Registration 2026: The last date to apply for JEE Main January session 2026 is November 27 (upto 9 PM) and payment of application fee is November 27 (upto 11:50 PM). Know how to apply for JEE Main 2026 at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

New Delhi:

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2026 January session application process has started, the candidates who wish to apply for JEE Main can do it on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in. The last date to apply for JEE Main January session 2026 is November 27 (upto 9 PM) and payment of application fee is November 27 (upto 11:50 PM).

JEE Main January session 2026 exam is scheduled to be held between January 21 and 30, 2026. The paper one (BE/ BTech) will be held in two shifts; shift one from 9 am to 12 noon and shift two from 3 pm to 6 pm. The JEE Main Paper 2A (BArch) and Paper 2B (BPlanning) is scheduled to be conducted from 9 am to 12 noon. JEE (Main) - 2026 will be conducted in 13 languages i.e. English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu.

To apply for JEE Main January session 2026, candidates need to visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in and click on JEE Main January session registration link. Enter details in the application form and upload required documents. Pay application fee and click on submit. Save JEE Main 2026 application form PDF and take a print out.

JEE Main January Session Registration 2026: How to apply at jeemain.nta.ac.in

Visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in

Click on JEE Main application process link

Fill JEE Main application form with details

Upload required documents

Pay application fee and click on submit

Save JEE Main 2026 application form PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

JEE Main January Session 2026: Important dates

Online submission of application form: October 31 to November 27

Last date of successful transaction of fee: November 27 (upto 11:50 PM)

Exam Dates: January 21 to 30, 2026

Announcement of city of exam: By January first week

Downloading of admit cards: Will be announced later

JEE Main Result Date: By February 12, 2026.

JEE Main 2026 Paper Pattern

Paper 1 (BE/ BTech)

JEE Main 2026 paper one (BE/ BTech) will consist of 75 questions; 25 questions from each subjects.

Maths: 25 questions (Section A- 20 questions, Section B- 5 questions)

Physics: 25 questions (Section A- 20 questions, Section B- 5 questions)

Chemistry: 25 questions (Section A- 20 questions, Section B- 5 questions).

Paper 2A (BArch)

The JEE Main Paper 2A (BArch) will consist of 77 questions.

Mathematics (Part One)- 25 questions

Aptitude Test - Part II- 50 questions

Drawing Test - Part IIІ- 2 questions.

Paper 2B (BPlanning)

The JEE Main Paper 2B (BPlanning) will contain 100 questions

Mathematics - Part I- 25 questions

Aptitude Test - Part II- 50 questions

Planning - Part III- 25 questions.

For details on JEE Main 2026, please visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in.