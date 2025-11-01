JEE Main 2026 tentative result date out; know when is JEE result JEE Main result date 2026: JEE Main January session tentative exam result date 2026 is February 12. Know how to download JEE Main scorecard 2026 PDF at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2026 January session exam result 2026 is likely to be out by February 12, 2026. The candidates who will appear for January session exam 2026 scheduled to be held between January 21 and 30 can check the result on the official websites- nta.ac.in, jeemain.nta.nic.in.

How to download JEE Main 2026 scorecard PDF

To download JEE Main January session scorecard 2026 PDF, candidates need to visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in and click on scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials- registration number/ roll number and date of birth. JEE Main January session 2026 scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save JEE Main January session scorecard PDF and take a print out.

JEE Main 2026 Paper Pattern

Paper 1 (BE/ BTech)

JEE Main 2026 paper one (BE/ BTech) will consist of 75 questions; 25 questions from each subjects.

Maths: 25 questions (Section A- 20 questions, Section B- 5 questions)

Physics: 25 questions (Section A- 20 questions, Section B- 5 questions)

Chemistry: 25 questions (Section A- 20 questions, Section B- 5 questions).

Paper 2A (BArch)

The JEE Main Paper 2A (BArch) will consist of 77 questions.

Mathematics (Part One)- 25 questions

Aptitude Test - Part II- 50 questions

Drawing Test - Part IIІ- 2 questions.

Paper 2B (BPlanning)

The JEE Main Paper 2B (BPlanning) will contain 100 questions

Mathematics - Part I- 25 questions

Aptitude Test - Part II- 50 questions

Planning - Part III- 25 questions.

JEE Main January Session 2026: Important dates

Online submission of application form: October 31 to November 27

Last date of successful transaction of fee: November 27 (upto 11:50 PM)

Exam Dates: January 21 to 30, 2026

Announcement of city of exam: By January first week

Downloading of admit cards: Will be announced later

JEE Main Result Date: By February 12, 2026.

JEE Main January Session Registration 2026: How to apply at jeemain.nta.ac.in

To apply for JEE Main January session 2026, candidates need to visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in and click on JEE Main January session registration link. Enter details in the application form and upload required documents. Pay application fee and click on submit. Save JEE Main 2026 application form PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in

Click on JEE Main application process link

Fill JEE Main application form with details

Upload required documents

Pay application fee and click on submit

Save JEE Main 2026 application form PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

For details on JEE Main 2026, please visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in.

