JEE Main 2026 tentative result date out; know when is JEE result

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2026 January session exam result 2026 is likely to be out by February 12, 2026. The candidates who will appear for January session exam 2026 scheduled to be held between January 21 and 30 can check the result on the official websites- nta.ac.in, jeemain.nta.nic.in.
How to download JEE Main 2026 scorecard PDF
To download JEE Main January session scorecard 2026 PDF, candidates need to visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in and click on scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials- registration number/ roll number and date of birth. JEE Main January session 2026 scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save JEE Main January session scorecard PDF and take a print out.
JEE Main 2026 Paper Pattern
Paper 1 (BE/ BTech)
JEE Main 2026 paper one (BE/ BTech) will consist of 75 questions; 25 questions from each subjects.
- Maths: 25 questions (Section A- 20 questions, Section B- 5 questions)
- Physics: 25 questions (Section A- 20 questions, Section B- 5 questions)
- Chemistry: 25 questions (Section A- 20 questions, Section B- 5 questions).
Paper 2A (BArch)
The JEE Main Paper 2A (BArch) will consist of 77 questions.
- Mathematics (Part One)- 25 questions
- Aptitude Test - Part II- 50 questions
- Drawing Test - Part IIІ- 2 questions.
Paper 2B (BPlanning)
The JEE Main Paper 2B (BPlanning) will contain 100 questions
- Mathematics - Part I- 25 questions
- Aptitude Test - Part II- 50 questions
- Planning - Part III- 25 questions.
JEE Main January Session 2026: Important dates
- Online submission of application form: October 31 to November 27
- Last date of successful transaction of fee: November 27 (upto 11:50 PM)
- Exam Dates: January 21 to 30, 2026
- Announcement of city of exam: By January first week
- Downloading of admit cards: Will be announced later
- JEE Main Result Date: By February 12, 2026.
JEE Main January Session Registration 2026: How to apply at jeemain.nta.ac.in
To apply for JEE Main January session 2026, candidates need to visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in and click on JEE Main January session registration link. Enter details in the application form and upload required documents. Pay application fee and click on submit. Save JEE Main 2026 application form PDF and take a print out.
- Visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in
- Click on JEE Main application process link
- Fill JEE Main application form with details
- Upload required documents
- Pay application fee and click on submit
- Save JEE Main 2026 application form PDF and take a hard copy out of it.
For details on JEE Main 2026, please visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in.
READ MORE:
|JEE Main Registration 2026 begins; check details on application process
|JEE Main 2026 from January 21; check paper pattern in details