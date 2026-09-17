NTA announces JEE Main, UGC NET, CUET PG exam dates; details here

The National Testing Agency has released the JEE Main, CUET PG, UGC NET exam 2026 dates. UGC NET is scheduled to be held from December 14 to 19, JEE Main January session exam from January 22 to 24 and 28 to 30, 2027, CUET PG from March 1 to 5, 8, 12 to 20 and 24 to 25, 2026. The candidates can check and download JEE Main, UGC NET, CUET PG exam schedule 2026 on the official website - nta.ac.in.

JEE Main, UGC NET, CUET PG exam schedule released; check here

Exam Calendar 2026

Exam Name Dates Rashtriya Indian Military College December 6 SWAYAM December 8 to 12, 2026 Rashtriya Military Schools December 13 UGC NET (December cycle) December 14 to 19. Buffer date - December 20 to 21 Joint CSIR UGC NET December 20 to 21, 2026.

​Exam Calendar 2027

January

Exam Name Exam Dates Army Cadets College January 4 SHRESHTA (NETS) January 10 NIFT Entrance Exam January 10 JEE Main (January Session) January 22 to 24, 28 to 30, 2027 All India Sainik Schools Entrance Examination January 31, 2027

February

Exam Name Exam Dates Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) February 7, 2027 NITTT -National Initiative for Technical Teachers Training (Part 1) February 26 - 27, 2027.

March

Exam Name Exam Dates CUET PG March 1 - 5, 8, 12 - 20, 24- 25, 2027 NITTT March 5 and 7, 2027

JEE Main 2027 from January 22

JEE Main January session 2026 is scheduled to be held from January 22 to 24, 28 to 30, 2027. The candidates can check and download JEE Main January session 2026 exam schedule on the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in, once released. JEE Main admit card is likely to be released by January 18, the candidates can check and download JEE Main hall ticket on the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in.

JEE Main paper pattern 2027

Paper 1 (BE/ BTech)

JEE Main 2027 paper one (BE/ BTech) will consist of 75 questions; 25 questions from each subjects.

Maths: 25 questions (Section A- 20 questions, Section B- 5 questions)

Physics: 25 questions (Section A- 20 questions, Section B- 5 questions)

Chemistry: 25 questions (Section A- 20 questions, Section B- 5 questions).

Paper 2A (BArch)

JEE Main Paper 2A (BArch) will consist of 77 questions.

Mathematics (Part One)- 25 questions

Aptitude Test - Part II- 50 questions

Drawing Test - Part IIІ- 2 questions.

Paper 2B (BPlanning)

JEE Main Paper 2B (BPlanning) will contain 100 questions

Mathematics - Part I- 25 questions

Aptitude Test - Part II- 50 questions

Planning - Part III- 25 questions.

UGC NET December exam 2026 from December 14; details here

UGC NET is scheduled to be held from December 14 to 19, the buffer date is from December 20 to 21, 2026. The admit card is likely to be out three to four days before the exam, by December 10. The candidates can check and download UGC NET hall ticket on the official website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

For details on JEE Main, UGC NET, CUET PG exam dates, please visit their respective website.

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