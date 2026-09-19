DUSU Polls 2026: Independent candidate Deepanshu Shokeen clinches VP post with huge margin; know about him

New Delhi:

The biggest surprise in this year DUSU Election 2026 is Deepanshu Shokeen who has stunned his arch rivals - ABVP and NSUI to clinch the Vice President post with huge margin.

Deepanshu Shaukeen said his goal in contesting the elections isn't simply to secure a position, but to become the voice of the students. In an exclusive interview with India TV, he said he is with the students for the past five years, receiving their support, love, and support. According to him, this support continues to motivate him to contest elections and represent them. Shaukeen added that both the ABVP and NSUI are major student organizations and have fielded candidates for the vice-president position. Despite this, he remains confident in the students' support.

Did NSUI offer him the President position?

Shaukeen said that Delhi University provides him with a platform where he can raise the voices of students across the country. When questioned about his claim that he was offered a ticket or position by the NSUI for the post of national president, Deepanshu explained the process is within the organisation.

He said that he was initially asked to contest for one position, but later the candidates for the three key positions changed. According to him, he withdrew his nomination after the candidates for the posts of president and secretary were finalised. He claimed that three other NSUI members are also contesting the elections as independent candidates. Shaukeen also raised questions about the organization's internal politics and said that it is unfair to hold him responsible for them.

He said that if he wins, he will first strive to ensure accountability on campus. He said that raising the voice of any student facing a problem and fighting for their rights will be his priority. He also mentioned the incident at Satya Niketan. According to Shaukeen, after the incident, he launched "Nyay Satyagraha" to demand justice for the students and compensation for the affected families.

Why did he campaign barefoot?

Deepanshu Shaukeen was seen barefoot during his election campaign. Explaining the reason, he said he made this pledge after the Satya Niketan incident. According to him, the pain of walking barefoot constantly reminds him of the plight of the students for whom he aims to raise his voice. He said he is carrying with him the problems of the approximately 150,000 students studying at Delhi University. He says his Satyagraha will continue until the students receive justice.

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DUSU Elections 2026: 40.46% voter turnout; can ABVP retain key posts? All eyes on result day - September 19