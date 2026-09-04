Supreme Court dismisses 'social media-driven' plea seeking NEET PG re-exam 2026, imposes fine on petitioner

New Delhi:

The Supreme Court has dismissed a plea seeking NEET PG re-examination 2026 and pulled up the petitioner for filing such a petition. The bench of Justices PS Narasimha and Alok Aradhe imposed a cost of Rs 25,000 on the petitioner and advocate for misuse of the process of law and ask Bar Council of India to take action against the lawyer.

Top court rebukes lawyer, imposes Rs 25,000 fine

"It appears this person has become a full-time PIL litigant. Wherever exams are conducted, you go on to file petitions. Why did you file a petition earlier to stay? Is it at your instance or the petitioner really interested in filing it? We will ask the Bar Council of India to take serious action against you," the top court told the lawyer, as reported by news agency PTI.

The petitioner sought re-examination for all students citing May 2025 order wherein the court mandated that NEET-PG be conducted in a single shift. According to the lawyer, nearly 2,500 candidates could not complete their exams in Jaipur due to an internal power outage, and the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences(NBEMS) later announced a second exam for these candidates, which is set to take place on September 5.

'Social media-driven' plea; NBEMS counsel told court

Meanwhile, the counsel representing NBEMS told the court that the petitioners are from Noida and Punjab and were not affected at all by the disruption. The counsel further said that PIL is driven by social media which has created a problem. As per NBEMS counsel, 1,111 examination centres located across India, the disruption was limited to just two centres in Jaipur due to the power failure.

Justice Aradhe inquired whether the petitioners filing the current PIL intended to take the exam, to which the counsel said no. Dismissing the PIL, Justice Narasimha said, "We will ask the Bar Council of India to take action against you. Just because of getting two more extra briefs, you are seeking cases on social media. How are you concerned about so many students calling you and informing you? Do you realise the kind of harm you are causing this country?"

NEET PG re-exam date 2026

NEET PG re-exam will be held on September 5 for 2,445 candidates affected due to technical glitches at an exam centre in Jaipur. The affected centres were iON Digital Zone iDZ Sitapura (TC Nos. 41682 and 41683). According to an NBEMS notice, the examination could not be completed due to an internal power failure, which the board attributed to TCS Ltd, the technology partner of the examination conducting agency.

NEET PG answer key and result date 2026

NEET PG answer key will be released for the first time following the Supreme Court directive emphasising evaluation transparency. NEET PG answer key is likely to be released next week, the candidates can check and download answer key on the official website - nbe.edu.in.

NEET PG result can be expected by the third week of September as in previous years, the result was announced within 10 to 16 days from the conclusion of exam. Last year, NEET PG result was announced within 16 calendar days, NEET PG result got declared on August 19 for the exam held on August 3, 2025. In 2024, NEET PG result got declared on August 23 for the exam held on August 11. The candidates can check and download NEET PG scorecard on the official website - nbe.edu.in.

-With PTI Inputs

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When will NEET PG answer key 2026 be out at nbe.edu.in? Check tentative release date, direct links