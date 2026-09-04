AIAPGET answer key 2026 OUT at exams.nta.nic.in/aiapget; know how to raise objections

The All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET) answer key 2026 has been released, the candidates can check and download AIAPGET answer key on the official website - exams.nta.nic.in/aiapget. The candidates who wish to raise objections on answer key can do so on the official website - exams.nta.nic.in/aiapget till September 5. AIAPGET was held on August 22.

How to download AIAPGET answer key 2026 at exams.nta.nic.in/aiapget

The candidates can check and download AIAPGET answer key 2026 on the official website - exams.nta.nic.in/aiapget. To download AIAPGET answer key 2026, candidates need to visit the official website - exams.nta.nic.in/aiapget and click on AIAPGET answer key PDF link. AIAPGET answer key PDF will be available for download on the screen, save AIAPGET answer key 2026 PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

Visit the official website - exams.nta.nic.in/aiapget

Click on AIAPGET answer key 2026 PDF link

AIAPGET answer key 2026 PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save AIAPGET answer key 2026 PDF and take a print out.

How to raise objections on AIAPGET answer key 2026

The AIAPGET answer key objection window will be opened till September 5 (11:59 PM). To raise objections on AIAPGET answer key, candidates need to visit the official website - exams.nta.nic.in/aiapget and click on answer key objection window link. Enter login credentials - application number, password. Choose questions you wish to raise objections. Upload answers and supporting document PDF. Pay answer key objection window fee and click on submit. Save AIAPGET answer key PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website - exams.nta.nic.in/aiapget Click on AIAPGET answer key objection window link Use application number and password as the required login credentials Choose questions you wish to raise objections Upload answers and supporting document PDF Pay answer key objection window fee and click on submit Save AIAPGET answer key PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

After reviewing objections on AIAPGET answer key 2026, AIAPGET final answer key and result will be released. The candidates can check and download AIAPGET final answer key and scorecard on the official website - exams.nta.nic.in/aiapget.

For details on AIAPGET exam 2026, please visit the official website - exams.nta.nic.in/aiapget.

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