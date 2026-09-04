NEET PG answer key 2026: How to raise objections at nbe.edu.in

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET PG) answer key 2026 will be out soon, the candidates can check and download NEET PG answer key on the official website - nbe.edu.in. Meanwhile, NEET PG re-exam will be held on September 5 for candidates affected by technical glitches at exam centres in Jaipur.

How to download NEET PG answer key 2026 at nbe.edu.in

The candidates can check and download NEET PG answer key on the official website - nbe.edu.in. To download NEET PG answer key 2026, candidates need to visit the official website - nbe.edu.in and click on NEET PG answer key PDF link. NEET PG answer key PDF will be available for download on the screen, save NEET PG answer key PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website - nbe.edu.in

Click on NEET PG answer key PDF link

NEET PG answer key PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save NEET PG answer key PDF and take a print out.

How to raise objections on NEET PG answer key

The candidates can follow these steps to raise objections on NEET PG answer key. Here are the steps to follow -

Visit the official website - nbe.edu.in Click on NEET PG answer key objection window link Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth Choose questions you wish to raise objections Upload answers and supporting document PDF Pay answer key objection window fee and click on submit Save NEET PG answer key PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

NEET PG result date 2026

NEET PG result can be expected by the third week of September as in previous years, the result was announced within 10 to 16 days from the conclusion of exam. Last year, NEET PG result was announced within 16 calendar days, NEET PG result got declared on August 19 for the exam held on August 3, 2025. In 2024, NEET PG result got declared on August 23 for the exam held on August 11. The candidates can check and download NEET PG scorecard on the official website - nbe.edu.in.

To download NEET PG scorecard, candidates need to visit the official website - nbe.edu.in and click on NEET PG scorecard PDF link. Now, enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. NEET PG scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen, save NEET PG scorecard PDF and take a print out.

How to download NEET PG merit list 2026 PDF

Visit the official website - nbe.edu.in Click on NEET PG merit list 2026 PDF link NEET PG toppers list PDF will be available for download on the screen. Save NEET PG toppers list PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

For details on NEET PG answer key 2026, please visit the official website - nbe.edu.in.

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