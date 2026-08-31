AIIMS recruitment re-test cancelled in Jaipur over technical glitches a day after NEET-PG chaos

Jaipur:

Technical glitches disrupted an All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) recruitment re-examination at a centre in Jaipur on Monday (August 31), triggering a protest by candidates, police said. Sanganer Sadar SHO Kamlesh Kumar said that the AIIMS cancelled the examination at the affected centre and announced that the test would be conducted again after a few days.

The disruption was reported at the iON Digital Zone examination centre in Sitapura, where AIIMS was conducting a re-examination for recruitment to Group B and Group C non-academic posts under the Common Recruitment Examination-5.

The incident comes a day after technical issues disrupted the NEET-PG 2026 examination at two centres in Jaipur, where candidates had faced repeated power and system failures, prompting the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) to announce a re-examination for affected candidates.

What happened at Jaipur centre?

A large number of candidates had gathered at the centre for the examination, which was scheduled to be held from 9 am to noon.

However, the exam began around 30 minutes late due to technical issues. Within minutes of the test starting, the server reportedly went down, causing further inconvenience to the candidates, SHO Kumar said.

The examination process was also disrupted by two power outages, he added.

Following the repeated technical problems, the candidates walked out of the centre and staged a protest, expressing their anger over the conduct of the examination.

Power failure at Jaipur NEET-PG centres

It is pertinent to mention that the same centre also witnessed technical problems during the NEET-PG held on Sunday, when online tests were disrupted due to a server outage. The screens repeatedly stopped working, following which angry candidates left the examination rooms and protested outside, police said.

Following the cancellation of the exam, the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) announced a re-examination for 2,445 affected candidates on September 5 and formed a three-member committee to investigate the internal power supply failure. This committee will investigate the power supply disruption during the NEET-PG examination at the iON Digital Zone iDZ, Sitapura, Jaipur.

The committee has been formed under the chairpersonship of Gayatri Rathore, Principal Secretary, Health and Family Welfare Department of the Rajasthan government. The committee will also include a senior Rajasthan government official, a Joint Secretary-level officer from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, and a senior engineering officer from the Central Electricity Authority.

(With PTI inputs)

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