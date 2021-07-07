Follow us on Image Source : FILE/PTI Dharmendra Pradhan becomes India's new Education Minister

Dharmendra Pradhan was on Wednesday inducted as India's new Education Minister after Prime Minister Narendra Modi effected a major rejig.

Pradhan was handling the petroleum ministry till now in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's second term. He will now handle the education and skill development portfolio.

In a major overhaul, Prime Minister Narendra Modi brought in Sarbananda Sonowal, Narayan Rane and Jyotiraditya Scindia in the Cabinet while dropping as many as 12 ministers including Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, IT and Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and I&B Minister Prakash Javadekar.

Pradhan will take over from Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank', who resigned from his position citing health issues. The petroleum ministry will now be headed by Hardeep Singh Puri.

The 52-year-old leader is the son of former Minister of State Debendra Pradhan. He was promoted as a Cabinet Minister in September, 2017. Pradhan represents Madhya Pradesh in the Rajya Sabha and was a member of the 14th Lok Sabha.

