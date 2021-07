PM Modi keeps Science and Technology Ministry as Harsh Vardhan dropped from Cabinet

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE IMAGE PM Modi keeps Science and Technology Ministry with himself

Effecting a major Cabinet rejig, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday decided to keep Science and Technology Ministry with himself. The portfolio was earlier held by Dr. Harsh Vardhan who resigned earlier today.

In a major overhaul, Prime Minister Narendra Modi brought in Sarbananda Sonowal, Narayan Rane and Jyotiraditya Scindia in the Cabinet while dropping as many as 12 ministers including Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, IT and Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and I&B Minister Prakash Javadekar.

