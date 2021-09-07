JusticeForNEETAspirants no. 1 trend on Twitter as students urge postponement; Congress backs demand

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER #JusticeForNEETAspirants trends on Twitter as students urge postponement; Congress backs demand

#JusticeForNEETAspirants emerged as the no.1 trend on Twitter on Tuesday as thousands of students and social media users rallied to urge postponement of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET UG). The exam is scheduled to be held on September 12.

This comes just a day after the Supreme Court refused to entertain a plea seeking to reschedule the medical entrance examination. However, it allowed students to move a representation before the National Testing Agency (NTA), the authority that conducts the exam.

On Tuesday, founder of the NCR Parents' Association Sukhpal Singh Toor submitted a representation before the Ministry of Education, elaborating various concerns including that the date of the exam is clashing with other exams that are scheduled around the medical entrance. Toor will submit the representation before the testing agency soon, he told India TV.

Meanwhile, several politicians joined in the protest on Twitter and tweeted in support of the demands raised by the students.

RAHUL GANDHI, FORMER CONGRESS PRESIDENT

PRIYANKA GANDHI, CONGRESS GENERAL SECRETARY

NEERAJ KUNDAN, NSUI NATIONAL PRESIDENT

HARSH BISARIA, NATIONAL SOCIAL MEDIA IN-CHARGE, NSUI

HERE'S WHAT STUDENTS, OTHER SOCIAL MEDIA USERS WROTE

Earlier, NTA DG Vineet Joshi had told India TV that NEET will not be postponed. "There is no direct clash of NEET with CBSE board exams, it will be held as scheduled on September 12," he had said.

CBSE Class 12 students have Physics exam on September 9, two major science papers in the same week of the medical entrance. Some other entrance exams including AP EAMCET will be held on September 3, 6 and 7, while the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) exam will be conducted from September 7 to 9.

