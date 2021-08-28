Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE/PTI 'Reschedule NEET UG': NSUI President writes to Education Minister

Neeraj Kundan, national president of NSUI, wrote to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday, requesting to reschedule NEET-UG as various other exams were clashing with the medical entrance.

"The current examination date of NEET UG is 12th September. The exam required rigorous preparation and objective examination tests many aspects of learning. Hence, a student needs to be in top form to perform well in such kind of examination," Kundan said.

"The problem here is that there are many other exams scheduled around September 12, which are subjective in nature, which may break the concentration of a student," he said.

The NSUI President cited exams including ICAR, CBSE Physics and Maths, MP Board Physics and Biology, COMEDK, OJEE, MHT CET besides others.

"I request you on the behalf of all NEET UG students to kindly reschedule the examination keeping in mind the mentioned exams and keep a window of 7-14 days so that students can focus well on the examination," Kundan wrote.

Earlier on Friday, the National Testing Agency (NTA) had told India TV that NEET-UG will not be postponed. It will be held as per schedule on September 12.

"There is no direct clash of NEET with CBSE board exams, it will be held as scheduled on September 12," NTA DG Vineet Joshi said.

