JEE Advanced 2021: Previous year candidates can reappear in IIT entrance this year

Follow us on JEE Advanced 2021 to be held on October 3

JEE Advanced 2021: Candidates who have missed the previous engineering entrance exam- JEE Advanced 2020, have been allowed to appear in the IIT entrance scheduled to be held on October 3 this year. The IIT Kharagpur brochure released on September 3 mentioned, "As a special case for JEE advanced 2021, candidates who successfully registered for JEE (Advanced) 2020 but were absent in both the papers, i.e. Paper 1 and Paper 2, of JEE (Advanced) 2020 are eligible to appear for JEE (Advanced) 2021."

“Further, these candidates would be considered in addition to and not as part of the total number of candidates who would qualify from JEE (Main) 2021 for appearing in JEE (Advanced) 2021. This is a one-time measure valid only for JEE (Advanced) 2021,” the information brochure read.

READ MORE | JEE Main 2021 scam: CBI gets Affinity Education Directors custody till September 9

The application process for JEE Advanced will begin on September 11, candidates can apply on the website - jeeadv.ac.in. JEE Advanced exam consists of two papers. the total duration of the JEE Advance exam is three hours for both papers. For candidates appearing for the examination, it is compulsory for them to appear in both examinations. Candidates cannot attend the examination more than two times a year.

The JEE Advanced 2021 is conducted to give admissions to students to study engineering courses in the country.

For details on JEE Advanced, please visit the website - jeeadv.ac.in.

Latest Education News