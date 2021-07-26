JEE Advanced 2021 to be held on October 3, says Dharmendra Pradhan

Follow us on Image Source : PTI JEE Advanced 2021 is going to be held on October 3.

JEE Advanced 2021: JEE (Advanced) 2021 examination is going to be conducted on October 3, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan announced on Monday. Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan took to Twitter to announce the revised dates of JEE Advanced exam 2021. The online registration process for JEE Advanced Exam 2021, was started on September 5, 2020.

Pradhan said in his tweet, "JEE (Advanced) 2021 examination for admission in #IITs will be held on the 3rd October 2021. The examination will be conducted adhering to all Covid-protocols."

Candidates who are going to appear for the exam can visit the official site of JEE advanced, i.e., -jeeadv.nic.in to know more about the examination details.

About JEE Advanced

JEE Advanced exam consists of two papers. the total duration of the JEE Advance exam is three hours for both papers. For candidates appearing for the examination, it is compulsory for them to appear in both examinations. Candidates cannot attend the examination more than two times a year.

The JEE Advanced 2021 is conducted to give admissions to students to study engineering courses in the country.

READ| CBSE Class 10, 12 results 2021 by July 31? Here's what Education Minister said

ALSO READ| NTA conducted 72 exams till now: Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

Latest Education News